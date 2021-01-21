Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

