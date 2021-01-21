Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5-17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.06 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.18.

INTC stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $61.66. 4,451,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,711,078. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

