Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $62.46. 76,439,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 49,592,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Cowen raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Get Intel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.