Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price dropped 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.75 and last traded at $72.59. Approximately 2,431,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,006,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summer Street initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,451,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,074. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

