Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares in the company, valued at $481,924,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,116,591 shares of company stock worth $64,931,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

