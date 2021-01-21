Interactive Financial Advisors Has $3.67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 965.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 148,618 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 115,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,464,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA remained flat at $$48.93 during trading on Thursday. 327,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

