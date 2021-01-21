Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 58,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 224.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.16. 281,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

