Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 822 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Netflix by 20.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $6.34 on Thursday, hitting $580.00. The company had a trading volume of 482,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

