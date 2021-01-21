Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.49

Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.49 and traded as low as $78.00. Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 13,548 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.49. The company has a market capitalization of £40.91 million and a P/E ratio of 33.54.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

