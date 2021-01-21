Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.49

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.49 and last traded at C$24.46, with a volume of 295359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.86.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

