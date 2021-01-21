International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.81. The stock had a trading volume of 257,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

