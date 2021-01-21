International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

