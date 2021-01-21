International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

