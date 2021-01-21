International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 292,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 140,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.35. 43,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,219. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average of $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

