International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,441 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.31% of International Seaways worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

