Internet of People (IOP) Hits Market Capitalization of $502,586.31

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Internet of People has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $502,586.31 and $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00044094 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

