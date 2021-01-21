Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Trading Up 6.7%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 489,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 272,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

