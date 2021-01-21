Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.73

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $27.71. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 325,653 shares changing hands.

IPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $346.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth $36,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

