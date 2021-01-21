Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.11.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $798.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.