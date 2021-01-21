Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Down 5.5%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 36,799,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 46,277,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on INUV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

