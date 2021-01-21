Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

