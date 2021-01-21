Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.45

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and traded as high as $45.79. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 10,472 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

