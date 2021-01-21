Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.92

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 67117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after acquiring an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 316,408 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,603 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,231,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

