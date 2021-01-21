Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

