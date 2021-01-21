Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.77

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $12.89. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 243,489 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 77,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

