Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.70. 715,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,528,779. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $324.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

