Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528,779. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $324.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.09 and its 200-day moving average is $296.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

