Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.81. Approximately 3,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

