Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.05. 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.