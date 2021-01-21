Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.64 and last traded at $121.43. 4,022,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,457,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

