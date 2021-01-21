Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.92 and last traded at $71.06. Approximately 5,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,293,000.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.