Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 238,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,887. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.