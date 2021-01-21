Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.23

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.23 and last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 24353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,779.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 271,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.