Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.23

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.23 and last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 24353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,779.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 271,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

