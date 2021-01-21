Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.44 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 134,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12,083% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

