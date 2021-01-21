Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

1/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

1/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

1/8/2021 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

12/16/2020 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$10.75 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$12.00.

11/30/2020 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.69. 153,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -14.80. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

