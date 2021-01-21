Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st (ARW, BHVN, BP, CAG, CALL, CBG, CLG, DOTD, HSX, IGG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 21st:

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Biohaven received approval for its first drug, Nurtec in February 2020, which was a major boost. The migraine drug has shown promising results in studies and its orally dissolving formulation is likely to drive sales. The company has several other late-stage candidates in its pipeline with encouraging progress. Moreover, its agreements to boost pipeline are expected to drive growth. However, Biohaven is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nurtec. The company will likely face stiff competition as Nurtec targets a market with several established and big pharma companies. Any setback to its pipeline’s progress will also adversely impact the company’s prospects.”

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on the stock.

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) target price on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG). US Capital Advisors issued a hold rating on the stock.

