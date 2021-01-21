Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (SHL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR: SHL) recently:

1/20/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/7/2021 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €46.40 ($54.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock traded up €0.53 ($0.62) during trading on Thursday, reaching €44.37 ($52.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,106 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHLF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHLF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.