Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 47.1% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $90,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 101,677.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 90,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,039,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.66. 4,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $93.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

