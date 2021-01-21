Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 38,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,065 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 300,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,411. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.71 and a beta of 2.18. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

