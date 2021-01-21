Investors Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Call Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,173 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the typical volume of 857 call options.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YPF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

