Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.44 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $32,540.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

