Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES) Shares Down 0.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47). Approximately 134,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 413,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.40. The stock has a market cap of £162.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

