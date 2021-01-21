Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $53.13. 3,656,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,568,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,974 shares of company stock valued at $35,544,994. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

