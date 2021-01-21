InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.26. 8,539,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,554,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

