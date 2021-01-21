ION Achieves Market Cap of $159,501.36 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $159,501.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00117459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,513,968 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,968 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

