ION Market Capitalization Achieves $157,183.51 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, ION has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $157,183.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00117226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,514,375 coins and its circulating supply is 13,614,375 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

