IONChain Price Tops $0.0017 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $203,976.64 and $4,536.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

