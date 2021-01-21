IOST Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. IOST has a total market cap of $219.54 million and $233.65 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

