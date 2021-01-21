iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Trading 0.9% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.11. 33,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 149,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 248.8% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.