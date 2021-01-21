iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Trading Up 1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.51 and last traded at $72.41. Approximately 2,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

